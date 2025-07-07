Three were killed and 10 others injured, including two juveniles, in a mass shooting that erupted early Monday, July 7, in the Grays Ferry neighbourhood of Philadelphia in the US. The incident occurred shortly before 1 am on a residential street, where the police recovered multiple shell casings, indicating a high volume of gunfire. “We have numerous rounds that were shot on the block,” Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told reporters at the scene. One person armed with a weapon was taken into custody. Further probe is underway. US: FBI Stops Teen Planning Chlorine Bomb Attack and Mass Shooting at Theatre in Washington’s Kelso.

Philadelphia Mass Shooting

