The FBI has foiled a teenager’s serious plan to carry out a chlorine bomb attack followed by a mass shooting at the Three Rivers Mall movie theatre in Kelso, Washington. According to FBI Portland Special Agent Doug Olson, “This plot was as serious as it gets,” with detailed plans including mall maps and attack routes uncovered during surveillance. The Columbia County teen, who promoted violent extremist views online, intended to detonate chlorine bombs at Three Rivers Mall before shooting fleeing moviegoers. The FBI acted swiftly, arresting the suspect just two days after discovering the plan. Authorities emphasised the suspect’s clear intent and capability to carry out the attack. US Shooting: FBI Director Kash Patel Calls Israeli Embassy Staff Killings an Act of Terror, Says ‘Targeted Anti-Semitic Violence Is an Attack on Our Core Values’.

FBI Stops Theatre Attack in Washington

