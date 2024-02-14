Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, where he inscribed the Sanskrit phrase ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) on a stone. PM Modi was accompanied by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and other dignitaries. He also performed a ‘shila pujan’ (stone worship) ceremony for the temple, which is the first traditional Hindu temple being built in the UAE. PM Modi Inaugurates BAPS Temple: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Opens First Hindu Stone Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Inscribes 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' on Stone

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inscribes the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' on a stone, at BAPS Hindu temple, in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/JgyNKT3wpC — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)