Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple, the first-ever Hindu stone temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The foundation of the BAPS Hindu Mandir was laid in April 2019, and its construction began in December of the same year. The iconic stone temple is located in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba, off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway. PM Narendra Modi Offers Flower Petals at Lord Swaminarayan's Feet Ahead of BAPS Temple Inauguration in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Inaugurates BAPS Temple

VIDEO | PM Modi inaugurates the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/Z0aLjT4PRz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2024

