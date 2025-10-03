Sarah Mullally has been named the first woman Archbishop of Canterbury, making history as the head of the global Anglican Church, which has around 85 million members. Previously serving as the Bishop of London, Mullally will be the 106th person to hold the role. She expressed her gratitude, saying she is “deeply honoured” to take up the position. Mullally grew up in Surrey and initially pursued a career in nursing, quickly rising through hospital ranks and earning a master’s degree. Pope Leo XIV Turns 70, Thanks Well-Wishers.

Sarah Mullally Named First Woman Archbishop of Canterbury

Hello, my name is Bishop Sarah Mullally. I'm deeply honoured to have been called to serve as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.https://t.co/2FIJRUADZk pic.twitter.com/IqTgcfi7tp — Archbishop of Canterbury (@OfficeofABC) October 3, 2025

Church of England Appoints Sarah Mullally as Archbishop

Sarah Mullaly has been named new Archbishop of Canterbury, first woman chosen to lead world's 85 million Anglicans, reports AP. pic.twitter.com/9ur2oFUQzS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)