Nepal’s former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, officially took charge as the country’s interim Prime Minister on Sunday, September 14, at Singha Durbar, Kathmandu, marking a major political shift. The 73-year-old assumed office following her swearing-in on Friday, after nationwide Gen Z protests demanding change over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity. The demonstrations, triggered in part by a social media ban, saw young protesters endorse Karki as their preferred interim leader, citing her integrity and independence. Her appointment comes after the resignation of former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in the wake of mounting public pressure. Sushila Karki to Assume Charge as Nepal's Interim PM at Singha Durbar Today Amid Political Gen Z Turmoil in Crisis-Hit Nation.

Sushila Karki Takes Charge as Nepal’s Interim PM

#WATCH | Kathmandu: Nepal's former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, takes charge as the interim Prime Minister of the country. pic.twitter.com/GV3NwZaQBb — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

