After two years of negotiations, Sweden officially joins NATO on Thursday, March 7, becoming the alliance's 32nd member. Reportedly, the accession ceremony is scheduled to take place at NATO's headquarters in Brussels on March 11. Sweden's decision to join NATO comes after Russia's military intervention in Ukraine in February 2022, prompting a shift from its longstanding policy of military neutrality. Sweden: People Stockpile Emergency Supplies After Government Warns of Possible War.

Sweden Becomes NATO Member

BREAKING: Sweden officially joins NATO. pic.twitter.com/jLQiPyKgHY — The General (@GeneralMCNews) March 7, 2024

JUST IN - Sweden officially joins NATO pic.twitter.com/zG241w2zzK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 7, 2024

