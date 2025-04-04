US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will extend the deadline for a deal to keep TikTok operating in the country by 75 days, setting the new cutoff for June 19. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said “tremendous progress” has been made and emphasised that the deal still requires more approvals. “We do not want TikTok to ‘go dark’,” he stated, expressing willingness to work with TikTok and China. Multiple U.S. companies, including Amazon, Oracle, Microsoft, Reddit, AppLovin, OnlyFans, and Walmart, have reportedly shown interest in acquiring TikTok’s American operations. TikTok Ban April 5: Donald Trump To Consider Final Proposal Related to ByteDance’s Short-Form Video App Ahead of Deadline To Find Non-Chinese Buyer, Says Report.

Trump Extends TikTok Deal Deadline to June 19

