Washington, April 2: TikTok is facing a nationwide ban in the United States despite having an extended period. The bill signed by Joe Biden, former President of the United States mandated that the company must be sold to other entity, separating from the parent ByteDance amid the national security and data privacy concerns. Donald Trump extended ban for 75-days which will end on April 5 but cannot extend it more to delay the executive order.

US President Donald Trump said that he was in conversation with many people who were interested in buying the short-video hosting platform. However, no further announcements were made by the President. According to a report by Reuters, Donald Trump would consider finalising the deal before April 5 ban. TikTok has following options - get banned, find a non-Chinese buyer.

Although few people were interested in buying TikTok such as Arvind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI who said he would transform the platform by changing algorithm and make it as a new. On the other hand, James Stephen Donaldson aka MrBeast also said that he would buy TikTok. Elon Musk denied having any interest in buying TikTok.

According to the report, there will be an Oval Office meeting in which Vice President JD Vance, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick would be present along with Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence. The report highlighted that privacy equity firm BlackStone (BX.N) was also open for discussion with ByteDance's non-Chinese shareholders which were led by two groups - Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic.

Trump said a deal with ByteDance to sell TikTok to a non-Chinese buyer, like Andreessen Horowitz, would be struck before the April 5 deadline he set in January. This follows a 2024 law banning the app used by 170 million Americans on national security grounds if no sale occurs. Donald Trump was set to finalise the deal on Wednesday, April 2 (today)

