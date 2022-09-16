The US announced a new $600 million military aid package for Ukraine. A US Defense Department press release said that the assistance includes additional ammunition for HIMARS rocket systems, 1,000 precision-guided 155 mm artillery shells, and 36,000 105mm shells. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement said, "Together with our Allies and partners, we are delivering the arms and equipment that Ukraine’s forces are utilizing so effectively as they continue their successful counter-offensive against Russia’s invasion."

Check Tweet:

