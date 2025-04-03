Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency on Wednesday afternoon, April 2, as powerful storms were set to impact the US state. Tornadoes struck parts of the South and Midwest, causing widespread damage by toppling power lines, uprooting trees, and tearing roofs off homes. Meanwhile, golf-ball-sized hail battered areas already grappling with severe weather. Japan Earthquake: Quake Of Magnitude 6.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Kyushu, No Casualties Reported.

Tornado in US

WATCH: Large tornado in northeastern Arkansaspic.twitter.com/8jmQk9bRv2 — BNO News (@BNONews) April 2, 2025

