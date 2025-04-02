Tokyo, April 2: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Japan's Kyushu on Wednesday at 7:34 pm (IST), the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometres. The NCS said the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 31.09 N and Longitude 131.47 E.

In a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 02/04/2025 19:34:00 IST, Lat: 31.09 N, Long: 131.47 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Kyushu, Japan." Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 6 Jolts Kyushu, No Immediate Reports of Damage.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)