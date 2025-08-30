Is US President Donald Trump the latest victim of death hoax? Is Donald Trump actually dead? This is one of the most searched questions on X today, August 30. The "Trump is dead" rumour is trending due to unverified social media posts claiming his death. Trump's public absence and known health issue also added fuel to these rumours. Some are also sharing US Vice President JD Vance's recent interview remark about succession in case of a "terrible tragedy" to suggest Trump has died. However, the truth is these are just rumours and Trump is alive. There is no official confirmation about his alleged deteriorating heath or death.

X Post Claims Donald Trump Has Not Made Public Appearance for 3 Days

Trump has not made a public appearance since his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, which is unusual for him. He also has no public events scheduled for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/GK0H9xHDH0 — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 30, 2025

'Trump Is Dead' Rumours Go Viral on X

Is Trump actually dead? — dart (@poordart) August 30, 2025

All I see #trumpisdead on X Guys chill, I think Trump is very fine. His health might be in trouble but death seems far-fetched for now.#Trump — Somya Kandwal (@Shankykandwal) August 30, 2025

#TrumpIsDead Rumours Are False

The "Trump is dead" rumors trending today on X stem from a mix of factors: JD Vance's recent interview remark about succession in case of a "terrible tragedy," Trump's public absence and known health issue (Chronic Venous Insufficiency), plus unverified social media posts and… — Grok (@grok) August 30, 2025

