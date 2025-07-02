European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will face a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament next Thursday after a motion initiated by Romanian far-right MEP Gheorghe Piperea cleared procedural hurdles. The motion, backed by Piperea's AUR party under the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, initially gathered 74 signatures. Despite some withdrawals, Piperea confirmed on Wednesday that the motion now has 79 signatures, just enough to trigger the vote. Tariff War: EU Counters US President Donald Trump, Approves Retaliatory Tariffs Between 10% and 25% on American Goods.

Ursula von der Leyen To Face No-Confidence Vote

JUST IN - European Commission under Ursula von der Leyen is to face a vote of no-confidence in the European Parliament — dpa pic.twitter.com/GVyD952B64 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 2, 2025

