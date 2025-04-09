The European Union (EU) voted on Wednesday, April 9, to approve its first set of retaliatory measures in response to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. The European Commission, the EU's executive body, announced that duties would begin to be collected starting April 15. While a response package targeting a variety of goods was unveiled last month, the final list of affected items has yet to be disclosed. The 27-nation bloc had previously warned that it would take action to protect European businesses and consumers following the 25% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Tariff War: China Hits Back at US President Donald Trump, Imposes 84% Additional Tariffs on American Goods.

EU Approves Retaliatory Tariffs Between 10% and 25% on US Goods

JUST IN - EU fires back: Europe approves retaliatory tariffs between 10% and 25% on U.S. goods. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 9, 2025

