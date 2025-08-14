An 18-year-old girl has sued a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Owatonna, Minnesota, alleging discrimination after a server forced her to "prove" she was female before using the women’s restroom. According to the complaint filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights by advocacy group Gender Justice, Gerika Mudra said a server followed her into the restroom in April, banged on the stall door, and told her to "get out" until she revealed herself under her hoodie. Mudra, a biracial lesbian who is not transgender, claimed she felt pressured to unzip her hoodie to show her breasts to avoid further confrontation. US Shocker: Man Exposes Bare Bottom to City Officials During Meeting in Maryland, While Calling Them ‘Communist B*stards’; Video Surfaces.

18-Year-Old Claims Discrimination at Buffalo Wild Wings

A teenager filed a discrimination charge against a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant after having to expose herself to prove she was a woman. A server reportedly stopped her from using the women’s bathroom and told her to “get out” until she revealed herself under her top. pic.twitter.com/2TSRBBasTs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 13, 2025

