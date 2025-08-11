A bizarre incident unfolded during a city council meeting in Frederick, Maryland, when a man exposed his bare bottom to local officials while calling them "communist b*stards." The shocking act, caught on video and now circulating on social media, shows the man walking toward the council, turning around, pulling down his shorts, and then returning to his seat. According to reports, the man was frustrated over difficulties in obtaining public records, prompting the outburst. Before mooning the officials, he declared, "I’d like to show off my patriotism by showing you my American ass." He followed it with, "This is my opinion of you communist b*stards. God bless the USA." US Shocker: Central Park Carriage Horse 'Lady' Collapses and Dies on NYC Street, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Maryland Man Moons City Officials in Meeting

Man Drops Pants at Council Session in Maryland (Photo Credits: X/ @CollinRugg)

