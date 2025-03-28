Newly released body cam footage shows New Jersey Mayor Gina LaPlaca staggering and crying during her arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) with her toddler on St Patrick’s Day. The footage reveals officers approaching the 45-year-old Democrat in her driveway after a concerned resident reported erratic driving. As LaPlaca attempts to remove her son from the car, she loses her balance, stumbling into her vehicle. Officers then noticed the damaged side-view mirror and proceeded to conduct sobriety tests, where LaPlaca struggled to maintain her balance. Police discovered alcohol in her vehicle, leading to charges of DUI, reckless driving, and child endangerment. ‘Zombie’ Arrest in US: Bodycam Video Shows Horrific Scene After ‘Possessed’ Colin Czech Ate Homeless Man’s Eyeball and Ear in Las Vegas.

New Jersey Mayor Gina LaPlaca Arrested for DUI With Toddler in Car

Gina LaPlaca Cries, Stumbles While Being Arrested for Drunk Driving

