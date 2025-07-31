A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was forced to make an emergency landing in Minnesota after being hit by severe midair turbulence on July 30. The Airbus A330-900 aircraft, operating as flight DL56, landed safely at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport around 7:25 PM. At least 25 passengers and crew members were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Emergency teams met the plane upon arrival and provided immediate assistance. Delta Airlines confirmed the incident and thanked first responders, stating its Care Team is supporting the affected passengers. The total number of people onboard was not disclosed. US: Passengers Evacuated From American Airlines Flight AA3023 After Landing Gear Issue in Denver (Watch Video).

Delta Flight Hit by Turbulence, 25 Injured

