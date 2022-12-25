The US Embassy in Pakistan has asked its officials to prohibit from visiting the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad during the holidays. The US Embassy has refrained all American staff from visiting Islamabad as the city is placed under Red Alert. The US Embassy in its official statement said that "The U.S. government is aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays. Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel. Furthermore, as Islamabad has been placed on a Red Alert citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, the embassy is urging all Mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season." US Diplomat Detained, Later Let go After His Jeep Met With Accident in Pakistan's Capital Islamabad.

US Embassy in Pakistan Issues Security Alert

Pakistan: Due to information about a possible attack, U.S. Embassy staff are prohibited from visiting the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad during the holidays. With the city on Red Alert, our personnel are to refrain from non-essential travel. https://t.co/llrmougDj0 pic.twitter.com/RKuEifcgXa — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) December 25, 2022

