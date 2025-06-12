US: Former Counselor of St Xavier School in Ohio's Cincinnati Gets 3-Year Jail Term for Having Sex With Teenage Student, Breaks Down in Tears While Hearing Sentencing (Video)

After confessing to having sex with a student at a Cincinnati private all-boys school, Emily Nutley, a 43-year-old mother and former high school counsellor, was given a three-year prison sentence. During the sentencing hearing, Nutley, who had been the school's director of academic services for eighteen years, was clearly upset. Given Nutley's position of authority and responsibility at the school, prosecutors disclosed that she had several sexual encounters with the student in her office and gave him a monthly allowance during the illicit relationship. She will be housed in a state prison to fulfil her sentence. The student first came to Nutley for assistance and academic advice, the district attorney said. Rather, prosecutors said, he became the object of Nutley's "perverted sexual desires." According to reports, Nutley ignored the student's attempts to distance himself from him and kept in touch with him via persistent text messages even after he made an effort to do so. According to the prosecution, "this case highlights the severe breach of trust and the lasting trauma such abuse of authority can inflict on young individuals."Given Nutley's position of authority and responsibility at the school, the court underlined the seriousness of the betrayal. She will be housed in a state prison to fulfil her sentence. US Shocker: Mystery Man Gets Naked, Masturbates in Front of 6 Women, Manhunt Launched.

Former School Counsellor in Ohio's Cincinnati Gets 3-Year Jail Term for Having Sex With Teenage Student

NEW: Married high school counselor's jaw drops as she's sentenced to prison for having s*x with one of her students in Ohio. 43-year-old mom Emily Nutley was seen fighting tears in court while being sentenced for having s*x with a student. Nutley was the director of academic… pic.twitter.com/vEQ2KkCWkF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2025

