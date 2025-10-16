At the vibrant Diwali 2025 celebration in North Carolina, unity and joy took center stage as Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht and Morrisville Mayor TJ Cawley joined performers on stage to dance to Salman Khan’s Bollywood hit ‘Chunari Chunari’. The lively performance, alongside council members and the Taal Harmony Dance Group, drew loud cheers from the crowd. The organisers shared the moment on Instagram, writing, “This year’s Hum Sub Diwali event was truly a celebration of togetherness and cultural pride! The highlight of the evening was when Mayor Harold Weinbrecht (Cary) and Mayor TJ Cawley (Morrisville) joined hands along with other council members with the talented performers of Taal Harmony Dance Group to groove to the beats of India!” California Designates Diwali As State Holiday After Pennsylvania and Connecticut; Indian Community in US Hails Decision.

US Mayors Dance To Bollywood Song at Diwali Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desi Buzz RDU (@desibuzz.raleigh)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram Account of Desibuzz Raleigh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)