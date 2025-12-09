US President Donald Trump has claimed that the American economy is doing great, saying it is 'A+++++." In an interview with Politico released Tuesday, December 09, Donald Trump rated the US economy as "A+++++". He also affirmed that an immediate Federal Reserve rate cut decision would be a litmus test for selecting a new chair. Trump also said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's "days are numbered" and declined to comment on whether the US could send troops to the country. US Consulate Road in Hyderabad To Be Named After Donald Trump.

US Economy Is ‘A+++++’: Donald Trump

BREAKING 🚨 President Trump in Politico interview: US economy is “A+++++.” pic.twitter.com/X8prO9HsZw — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 9, 2025

