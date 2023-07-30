Filmmaker Oliver Stone expressed his regret over his decision to vote for US President Joe Biden. Stone expressed concerns that the current administration's actions might lead America into World War 3. Stone made these statements in a recent podcast interview by commentator Russell Brand’s talk show "Stay Free" on Rumble. In the same podcast discussion, Oliver Stone further elaborated on his viewpoint, stating that he perceives President Joe Biden as someone deeply entrenched in the Cold War era mentality. "He really hates the old Soviet Union, which he confounds again with the Russian Federation, which is not communist," Stone added. Joe Biden Makes Another Gaffe While Speaking on COVID-19 Deaths, Says 'Over 100 People' Died From Coronavirus (Watch Video).

'Biden May Start World War 3'

NEW: Director Oliver Stone declares he 'made a mistake' when he voted for Biden, says he may start 'World War 3' - Fox News — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)