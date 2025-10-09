In a shocking incident in US, 47-year-old Melissa Martin, a substitute teacher at Barre Town Middle & Elementary School in Vermont, has been cited after allegedly bringing cocaine to campus and exhibiting erratic behavior during class. Police said the episode unfolded on Oct. 1 after a student reported Martin’s unusual conduct. According to investigators, Martin appeared disoriented and even referred to one of her students as “Teddy,” the name of her pet dog. When confronted, she admitted to having cocaine in her jacket pocket inside the classroom. A K9 search later confirmed the presence of narcotics in her jacket and backpack. Martin has been cited for possession of cocaine and reckless endangerment. School officials have removed her from duty pending further investigation. US Shocker: Teacher Plans to Meet Underage Student for Sex in Kentucky, Video Calls Him While Being Naked in Shower; Arrested.

Vermont Teacher Cited After Allegedly Showing Up High and Calling Student Her Dog ‘Teddy’

