Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a stark warning threatening the "complete destruction" of military and economic infrastructure across the region, according to reports from the Associated Press. The statement comes at a time of peak volatility following the June 2025 "Twelve-Day War," which severely damaged Iranian nuclear facilities and disrupted regional power balances. The IRGC characterized this potential escalation as a defensive necessity against perceived external aggression. Military analysts suggest the rhetoric targets critical energy corridors and Western-aligned defense hubs. This development follows a period of "historic vulnerability" for Tehran, characterized by an economic freefall and domestic unrest. While diplomatic talks regarding nuclear restrictions continue, this latest threat underscores a pivot toward asymmetric military posturing intended to deter further strikes on Iranian soil. 'Iran Has No Intent of Negotiating With US, Can Continue War', Says Senior Aide to Late Ayatollah Khamenei Mohammad Mokhber as West Asia Conflict Intensifies With IRGC Strikes.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatens 'complete destruction of region's military, economic infrastructure,' reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2026

