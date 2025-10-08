Kentucky, October 8: A 30-year-old substitute teacher from Kentucky, US, Krystal Sims, has been arrested and charged for allegedly engaging in inappropriate electronic communication with an underage male student, according to a uniform citation obtained by PEOPLE. Sims faces a felony charge of procuring or promoting the use of a minor for sexual activity by electronic means, an offense that carries a maximum prison term of five years if convicted.

According to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident occurred in August 2025. A male student reported that Sims, who had previously served as his substitute teacher, continued to communicate with him on Snapchat after leaving the classroom. He told detectives that the two discussed meeting in person and that he recorded one of their phone conversations. Florida Teacher Accused of Having Sex With Student Who Found Her Crying in Classroom, Arrested.

“A female is heard on the call asking if the juvenile is coming to meet with her when the call begins,” the detective wrote in the citation. The student also alleged that they later engaged in a video call, during which Sims appeared nude while taking a shower. “The juvenile stated that in the video call he was able to see her exposed breast as she was nude in the shower,” the officer added. Texas Shocker: Teacher Charged After Admitting To Sex With Teen She Called ‘Little Brother’, School Says Incident Occurred Off Campus.

Detectives said multiple witnesses confirmed they were present when the alleged video call occurred. Sims was questioned on October 2, one day after police received information that she had “communicated with an underage male juvenile for the purpose of meeting to have sex.”

During questioning, Sims confirmed the voice in the recording was hers but denied any sexual intent. She told officers she had agreed to meet the student only “so that he could apologize for the way he had acted in class,” adding that “nothing physical ever transpired.”

Sims was arrested later that day and is set to be arraigned on October 8. Her attorney, Travis B Lock, said Sims intends to plead not guilty, noting, “As with almost all matters that make their way into the criminal justice system, there is certainly much more information than that which has been reported at this juncture.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (People.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).