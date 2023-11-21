The local police in the United States on Monday, November 20, responded to a shooter at Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio. According to The Spectator Index, at least three people were shot at in a shooting incident which took place at Walmart in Ohio's Beavercreek. As per reports, the police are responding to an active shooter report at 3360 Pentagon Blvd. The Beavercreek Walmart is the same store where John Crawford III, of Fairfield, who was 22 years old at the time, was allegedly shot and killed on August 5, 2014. Maine Shooting: At Least 16 Dead, Dozens Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Lewiston (Watch Video).

People Shot At Walmart in Beavercreek

BREAKING: 3 people shot at a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 21, 2023

Gunman Opens Fire

BREAKING: Gunman opens fire on shoppers at a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio. Multiple people shot. pic.twitter.com/ltR6YJU4ga — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)