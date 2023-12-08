A 26-year-old woman attempted to set fire Thursday night to the Atlanta birth home of civil rights icon Dr Martin Luther King Jr. The authorities later arrested the woman. The suspect poured gasoline on the property at 5:45 pm but was stopped by multiple witnesses from proceeding any further, the police said. A video of the woman being held down to the ground by a bystander has surfaced on social media. US: Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead by Homeless Trespasser in North Carolina.

Woman Tries to Set Fire to Martin Luther King Jr’s Birth Home

A woman tried to set fire to the birth home of Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/zzGLa0qRTh — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) December 8, 2023

