Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday did a Rahul Gandhi while addressing the nation. Imran Khan had a slip of tongue while speaking over price rise in Pakistan. The former Prime Minister while addressing the nation said that 'Atta has crossed over Rs 100 per litre in Karachi'. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is known for his slip of tongue, while addressing a public rally said that "Atta that used to cost Rs 22 per litre, now costs Rs 40 per litre." Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Has a Slip of Tongue, Says Atta Now Costs Rs 40 per ‘Litre’, Later Corrects Himself (Watch Video).

