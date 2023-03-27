A Vietnamese ship monitored a Chinese Coast Guard vessel on Saturday in a Russian-operated gas field in Vietnam’s South China Sea exclusive economic zone (EEZ), data showed. Both Vietnam and Indonesia have asked China to avoid these areas in their EEZs – although the zones are not territorial waters and do not have sailing restrictions under international law. Japan PM Fumio Kishida Rejects Farewell Meeting with China Envoy Amid Tense Ties.

Vietnam Sends Ship To Track Chinese Vessel:

