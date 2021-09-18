NASA has announced that its Mars Rover Perseverance has collected the first rock sample from Mars. The U.S. Space Agency says that the rover has drilled a pencil-shaped rock core from an ancient lake bed on the red planet for later analysis on Earth.

WATCH: NASA's Mars rover Perseverance has collected the first Martian rock sample for later analysis on Earth https://t.co/gddoiS3aO7 pic.twitter.com/YBI39fRcJh — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2021

