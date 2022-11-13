In a shocking incident that took place in China, a Tesla car allegedly killed two people and injured three after the driver lost control of the vehicle. According to reports, the Tesla car took off at high speed while trying to park in China. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. After the incident, U.S. automaker Tesla (TSLA.O) said that they will assist Chinese police in investigating the fatal crash involving one of its Model Y cars. Frankie The Dino, Famed UN Climate Activist, Warns World Leaders About Extinction Threat at COP 27 Summit (Watch Video).

Tesla Car Kills Two, Injures Three in China

Tesla car takes off at high speed while trying to park in China, killing 2 people and injuring 3 others pic.twitter.com/Y5VbGGVM3E — BNO News (@BNONews) November 13, 2022

Watch Video

Hope its not flagged down since #tesla and #twitter is under same entity. More info: The driver (Mr. Zhan) said when he was attempting to park his Tesla, the brake petal went too hard to push and pressing P mode also didn’t help. pic.twitter.com/P2LGfQj5Yk — ZA (@ZohaibAkhtarMD) November 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)