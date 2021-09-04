Dinosaur skeleton commonly known as 'Big John' is likely to earn a high price in Paris auction house. Triceratops discovered by paleontologists likely to earn $1.77 in France.

WATCH: The fossilized remains of 'Big John', the largest triceratops dinosaur ever discovered by paleontologists, will be sold by a Paris auction house and could fetch up to $1.77. million. https://t.co/jt6zyJGDEy pic.twitter.com/0xmY67QlCo — Reuters (@Reuters) September 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)