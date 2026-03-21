Former World Chess Champion Anatoly Karpov has ignited a significant controversy within the global chess community, asserting that India's D Gukesh secured his World Championship title in December 2024 'by accident'. Karpov's remarks, made in an interview with Russian tabloid KP.RU ahead of his 75th birthday, have drawn sharp attention, particularly as Gukesh prepares to defend his crown later this year. The 18-year-old Indian prodigy made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion, surpassing Garry Kasparov's long-standing record. Norway Chess Women 2026: Women's World Blitz Champion Bibisara Assaubayeva to Make Historic Debut at Oslo.

Karpov specifically pointed to the decisive match against China's Ding Liren, stating that Liren 'lost a game he shouldn't have lost,' which, in his view, fundamentally altered the outcome of the championship. 'The Chinese player lost a game there that he shouldn't have lost. Had he not, the Chinese player would have remained the world champion,' Karpov was quoted as saying. This blunt assessment has reopened discussions about the legitimacy and circumstances surrounding recent world championship contests.

Adding another layer to his critique, Karpov also linked the current championship landscape to the absence of Magnus Carlsen. The Russian legend suggested that Carlsen, who abdicated his title in 2023, remains the "effective" world champion and could reclaim the title should he choose to compete. This perspective echoes sentiments from other prominent figures, including former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik, who previously expressed disappointment with the standard of play during the 2024 World Championship match, remarking, "No comment. Sad. End of chess as we know it".

Despite his contentious comments regarding Gukesh's victory, Karpov offered considerable praise for India's burgeoning chess scene. He attributed the nation's rapid ascent in the sport to a "serious state program" that has fostered the development of numerous grandmasters. Vladimir Kramnik Initiates Defamation Suit Against FIDE Following Ethics Inquiry Into Daniel Naroditsky Allegations.

Karpov highlighted government-backed initiatives, such as providing housing and travel support, which have enabled Indian players to focus on their professional growth. He even noted that some European tournament organisers have reportedly considered limiting the number of Indian participants due to their overwhelming presence.

The timing of Karpov's statements is particularly pertinent as the chess world looks towards the Candidates Tournament, scheduled to commence on March 28 in Cyprus. This event will determine who challenges Gukesh for his title later in 2026. Gukesh's form since his historic win has been described by some as "poor" or "far from satisfactory," adding further intrigue to his upcoming title defence. Karpov's remarks are likely to fuel further debate as the chess world anticipates the next chapter in the young champion's reign.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (KP.RU.), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).