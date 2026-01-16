Stavanger [Norway], January 16: Bibisara Assaubayeva will make her highly anticipated debut at Norway Chess Women 2026, becoming both a first-time participant and the youngest player ever to compete in the women's tournament. The reigning Women's World Blitz Champion has already claimed three world titles and arrives in Oslo as one of the most exciting young stars in international chess, according to a release. Nihal Sarin Wins TATA Steel Rapid 2026 Title After Holding Off Vishwanathan Anand, Indian GM Dedicates Win to Late Maternal Grandfather.

Bibisara Assaubayeva Confirms Participation

🇰🇿 Bibisara Assaubayeva comes to Oslo 🤩 ♟️ The reigning Women’s World Blitz Champion is the first player announced for Norway Chess Women 2026. At just 21, Bibisara has claimed three world titles, winning the Women’s World Blitz crown in 2021, 2022, and 2025. She became the… pic.twitter.com/pONobyHMgL — Norway Chess (@NorwayChess) January 15, 2026

. "I'm really happy that I will play Norway Chess Women, because I think it's an amazing event. We don't have a lot of strong women's tournaments, and it will be a very good experience," says Assaubayeva, as quoted from a release.

At just 21 years old, Assaubayeva has already established herself among the elite of women's chess. She captured the Women's World Blitz Championship title in 2021, 2022, and 2025, establishing her reputation as one of the most dominant speed chess players of her generation. Her breakthrough came in 2021, when she became the youngest Women's World Blitz Champion in history at the age of 17 -- a record officially recognized by Guinness World Records. That same year, she finished runner-up at the FIDE Women's World Rapid Championship, underlining her strength across fast formats.

The 2025 season marked another major milestone in Assaubayeva's career. She secured her third World Blitz title, earned the prestigious Grandmaster title, qualified for the 2026 FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament, and surpassed the 2500 rating barrier for the first time, reaching a peak rating of 2513. Vladimir Kramnik Initiates Defamation Suit Against FIDE Following Ethics Inquiry Into Daniel Naroditsky Allegations.

Assaubayeva's participation in Norway Chess Women 2026 marks her first appearance in the tournament and makes her the youngest player ever to compete in the event. Her inclusion reflects the tournament's continued commitment to showcasing the next generation of elite female players alongside established stars. "We are very pleased to welcome Bibisara Assaubayeva to Norway Chess Women for the first time," said Benedicte Westre Skog, COO of Norway Chess.

"Her achievements at such a young age are remarkable, and having the youngest female player ever compete in Norway Chess Women makes this debut even more special," Benedicte Westre Skog added. Norway Chess Women 2026 will bring world-class chess to Oslo for the first time, hosted at Deichman Bjorvika. The tournament features a distinctive 6-player double round-robin format and promises intense competition and high-quality games for fans worldwide. With Bibisara Assaubayeva joining the field, the stage is set for a compelling clash between rising talent and established contenders. (ANI)

