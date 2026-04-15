New Delhi, April 15: Newly-crowned FIDE Candidates 2026 winner Javokhir Sindarov has heaped praise on reigning world champion D Gukesh as the two prodigies gear up for a highly-anticipated World Chess Championship clash later this year. Sindarov, who remained unbeaten throughout tournament, sealed the Candidates title in dominant fashion by reaching 9.5 points by the end of Round 13, finishing with a game to spare. Anatoly Karpov Labels D Gukesh’s FIDE World Chess Championship Victory ‘Accidental’.

Javokhir Sindarov On D Gukesh

World Championship Challenger Sindarov shares his thought on World Championship Match against Gukesh D . Edit: Tushar @chess_holic .#chess #chessbaseindia #javokhirsindarov pic.twitter.com/VxsVBx2nJw — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) April 15, 2026

With the championship match scheduled for the November-December window, much of the spotlight is already on the impending showdown between two of the brightest stars of the new generation.

“He’s the youngest champion in history and, of course, one of the best players in the world. He has a lot of strong skills and it will be a very exciting match. I will be very excited for this match and he has a very good team. I will just say good luck to him,” Sindarov told ChessBase India.

While Sindarov enters the contest in red-hot form, Gukesh, the youngest world champion in history, remains a formidable opponent despite a relatively quiet run since his title-winning triumph over Ding Liren in 2024.

Reflecting on his own performance at the Candidates, Sindarov credited his disciplined approach and ability to stay focused as key factors behind his success, saying, “In this tournament, I was always trying to think about my preparation and only about chess. I don’t see a lot of social media.”

The 20-year-old’s composed run through the field was marked by consistency and maturity beyond his years, as he navigated high-pressure situations with remarkable control. When asked about his preference for the venue of the upcoming World Championship match, Sindarov revealed a lighter side, expressing a desire for warmer conditions. “If it will be in December, for me probably I’ll choose some hot country like Cyprus. I don’t want to play the World Chess Championship match in cold weather,” Sindarov said in the press conference. --IANS vi/bc

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