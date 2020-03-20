Parupalli Kashyap Baffled As IOC Recommends Players to Prepare for Tokyo Olympics 2020 Despite Coronavirus Fears

Parupalli Kashyap (Photo Credits: Getty)

Parupalli Kashyap is baffled with the International Olympic Committee as it has asked the players to continue preparing for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 despite the rising fear of coronavirus. The deadly disease has spread its tentacles and has led to the cancellation of many events across the world. The Premier League, La Liga, Serie A have been called off due to the menace of the virus and the steps have been taken to curb the disease from spreading further. But authorities in Japan are quite adamant about the Tokyo 2020 Olympics going as per schedule. Sania Nehwal Shares a Tweet Which Alleges Japan Desperate to Host Olympic Games 2020 Despite Coronavirus Fears.

Which is why the International Olympic Council has asked the players to continue with Olympic 2020 preparation. “The IOC is encouraging all athletes to continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020 as best they can. The athletes will receive IOC support and they and their respective NOCs (National Olympic Committees) will be consulted and provided the latest information, which is accessible for athletes worldwide on the Athlete365 website and via their respective NOCs and IFs (International Federations),” the statement read. This surely has not gone down well with the ace shuttler Parupalli Kashyap and he took to social media to slam the body. Check out the tweet below:

IOC is encouraging us to continue training .. and how ? Where ? Ur joking right 🤔🤔🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/xQIY7LEuoK — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) March 18, 2020

The release from IOC further stated that that human life is of utmost importance. IOC President Thomas Bach said: “The health and well-being of all those involved in the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is our number-one concern. All measures are being taken to safeguard the safety and interests of athletes, coaches and support teams