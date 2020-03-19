Sania Nehwal Shares a Tweet Which Alleges Japan Desperate to Host Olympic Games 2020 Despite Coronavirus Fears

Saina Nehwal (Photo Credits: IANS)

The coronavirus has truly paralysed the entire world. A major chunk of humanity has come to standstill and there is an immense amount of human life as well. Most of the sporting events have been called off with a massive outbreak. However, Tokyo Olympics 2020 is going as per schedule as the officials are quite adamant for the mega-event to go as per schedule. The county reportedly is also not doing enough to prevent the virus and this surely hasn’t gone down well with Saina Nehwal. Saina Nehwal Slams All England Open Organisers, Says ‘Money Was Given Importance Over Players’ Welfare’.

As per the recent report, Japan is not conducting enough tests especially due to the fact that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is nearing. The tournament will begin on July 24, 2020, and the sporting bodes around the world have expressed their concerns to the hosting nation. The sporting bodies have asked to either call off the event or postpone the dates. But Japan has not adhered to any of this.

A fan has also shared a tweet about how Japan is not doing enough to prevent the disease. Saina Nehwal not only shared the tweet and urged the people to stay safe.

This is dangerous 😨... Pls be safe everyone 🙏 https://t.co/8rYiAZEG7X — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 19, 2020

The authorities in Japan are being questioned constantly for the lack of tests conducted."Just because you have the capacity, it doesn't mean that we need to use that capacity fully," health ministry official Yasuyuki Sahara told a news briefing when questioned upon under-utilising the testing ability. " Sania had recently slammed the organisers of England Open 2020 for conducting the tournament at normal standards.