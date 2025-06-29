Indian Badminton is currently going through a transition period. After an era where most Indian Badminton players took on the top players from the world, they are gradually on the decline and it is creating a gap in the senior level. The likes of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Jwala Gutta, Ashwini Ponnappa have either retired or are struggling to keep up and win competitions. Amid this, it has become necessary that the next generation of Badminton stars come through the ranks and join the likes of Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty who are competing at the top their game. Tanvi Sharma has emerged as a promising candidate amid this. Ayush Shetty Stuns World Number Nine Chou Tien-Chen; Tanvi Sharma Becomes Youngest Indian to Reach BWF World Tour Final at US Open 2025.

Tanvi has made headlines after making it to the final of the US Open 2025. This is her first Super-300 competition and in her first attempt, she has made it to the summit clash. Tanvi created history as she became the youngest Indian shuttler to make it into the final of a BWF World Tour event. She also became the first Indian to reach a BWF World Tour event final this year. Tanvi will now face top seed Beiwen Zhang of the USA in the final of the event. Fans are eager to know more about her as the talented youngster can rise through the ranks as the one to succeed the like of PV Sindhu in the future. They will get the complete information here.

Tanvi Sharma Quick Facts

# Tanvi Sharma was born on December 22, 2008.

# Tanvi belongs from Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

# Tanvi is currently 16 years old.

# Tanvi's mother Meera Sharma, who is also a former Volleyball player, introduced her to Badminton.

# Tanvi later joined the Gopichand Academy in 2016, where she trained as a non-scholarship trainee for five years until 2021.

# Tanvi became the U-15 and U-17 national champion before finishing runner-up at the U-19 final in 2022.

# In 2023, Tanvi won the silver medal in the Asian U-15 Junior Championships in China, Kotak India International title and finished runner-up at the Senior Nationals in Guwahati.

# She lost to Anmol Kharb in the final after suffering a hamstring injury in the Senior National Championships final.

# She won two U-15 All India Junior ranking titles as well.

# Tanvi was part of Team India that won part of the team that won gold at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024.

# She was also part of the Team India in Uber Cup 2004.

# Tanvi played her first International competition, the Odisha Masters, a S-100 tournament.

# She finished runner-up in the Odisha Master 2024.

# Tanvi is currently training at the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati.

# Tanvi now has a junior ranking of World No. 2.

# She has World ranking of No. 66.

# The US Open 2025 is her first S-300 competition.

# Tanvi has beaten higher-ranked players, World No. 23 Thuy Linh Nguyen, No. 58 Pitchamon Opatniputh, and No. 50 Karupathevan Letshanaa on her way to the final of the tournament.

Tanvi might win the US Open 2025 title or she might not. But it is clear from her performance so far that she boasts of a lot of talent and if groomed well and her injury problems are managed well, Tanvi can grow to become one of the best talents in Women's Badminton India has ever had. Currently the Women's team of India lacking depth, Tanvi should fancy her chances to take an important position soon.

