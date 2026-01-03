New Delhi, January 3: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday issued a fresh advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela in view of rapidly evolving developments in the Latin American nation. The ministry also advised Indians currently in Venezuela to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in regular contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas.

“All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas through email cons.caracas@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also for WhatsApp calls),” the advisory said. US Strikes on Venezuela: Who Is Maria Corina Machado? Nobel Peace Prize Winner in Spotlight After Donald Trump Captures Nicolas Maduro.

The warning comes amid heightened uncertainty after the United States carried out what it described as a “large-scale strike” on Venezuela early Saturday. US President Donald Trump said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country following months of escalating pressure by Washington. Who Is Nicolas Maduro? The Rise of Venezuela’s First Working-Class President Who Refused to Give Up Power.

Multiple explosions were reported across Caracas, with residents citing low-flying aircraft over the capital. Venezuela’s government accused the US of targeting civilian and military installations, calling it an “imperialist attack,” and urged citizens to take to the streets. Uncertainty prevailed over who was in control, with Vice President Delcy Rodríguez demanding “proof of life” for Maduro on state television.

Trump announced the operation on Truth Social shortly after 4:30 am ET, stating that Maduro “has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” adding the operation was conducted with US law enforcement. Residents reported at least seven explosions; casualties were not immediately confirmed. The apparent strike lasted under half an hour, though Trump said it was carried out “successfully.”

Ahead of the explosions, the Federal Aviation Administration imposed a ban on American commercial flights in Venezuelan airspace due to “ongoing military activity.” The strike follows sustained US action against Maduro, who faces narco-terrorism charges in the United States.

