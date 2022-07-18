The 2022 Yonex Taipei Open will be played from July 19, 2022, to July 24, 2022. All the matches at the competition will take place at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium in Taipei and it will be the 15th tournament of the 2022 BWF Tour. Meanwhile, fans searching for the Taipei Open 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Yonex Taipei Open 2022: List of Indian Badminton Players in Action.

PV Sindhu, who recently won the Singapore Open will not be playing in this competition as she prepares for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022. Saina Nehwal will lead the Indian contingent in the Women's Singles category while the impressive Parupalli Kashyap will look to shine in Men's Singles category.

When Is Yonex Taipei Open 2022? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The 2022 Taipei Open will take place from July 19, 2022, to July 24, 2022 at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium in Taipei.

Where to Watch Yonex Taipei Open 2022 Live Telecast in India on TV?

Viacom18 have had the broadcast rights of the 2022 BWF Tour in India and are likely to telecast the games on their channels. Fans can tune into the Sports18 channel to watch the badminton tournament on their TV sets.

How To Watch Yonex Taipei Open 2022 Live Streaming Online in India?

Voot Select, the official OTT platform of Viacon18 are likely to stream the live action of the 2022 Taipei Open in India. Fans can tune into the Voot Select app or website to watch the Taipei Open live streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2022 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).