South Korean badminton star An Se-young has achieved an unprecedented financial milestone, becoming the first player in the sport's history to earn over USD 1 million in prize money within a single calendar year. The 21-year-old women's singles world number one cemented her dominant 2025 season with this record-breaking feat, underscoring her athletic prowess and the growing financial landscape of professional badminton.

A Historic BWF World Tour Finals Win

This remarkable accomplishment places An Se-young in an elite category, previously untouched by any male or female player. Her earnings highlight a season of consistent victories and high-level performance across the Badminton World Federation (BWF) circuit.

The exact figure that pushed her past the million-dollar mark was accumulated through her exceptional performance in various tournaments, including multiple Super 1000, Super 750, and Super 500 events, as well as major championships throughout the year.

Dominance on the Court in 2025

An Se-young's record-breaking prize money is a direct reflection of her unparalleled success throughout 2025. Her season has been characterized by a series of high-profile wins, solidifying her position as the top-ranked women's singles player globally.

Key victories include major titles such as the All England Open, the World Championships, and several BWF World Tour events. Her consistent presence in tournament finals and her ability to convert these appearances into titles have been central to her financial success.

An Se-young First To Reach USD 1 Million Threshhold

Prior to An Se-young's achievement, the highest single-year earnings for a female player were held by Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, both of whom earned significant sums but did not reach the USD 1 million threshold. This milestone sets a new benchmark for player compensation in the sport.

The increase in prize money across BWF events in recent years has contributed to the possibility of such an achievement. While prize money forms a substantial part of a player's income, top athletes also secure significant earnings from endorsements and sponsorships, which are not included in this prize money calculation.

History for An Se-young

Implications for the Badminton

An Se-young's record is expected to inspire a new generation of badminton players, demonstrating the potential for both athletic glory and significant financial reward in the sport. Her success may also draw further attention to badminton from sponsors and media, potentially leading to increased investment and viewership.

As An Se-young continues her career, her ability to maintain this level of performance and financial achievement will be closely watched. Her historic 2025 season marks a pivotal moment for individual athlete earnings in professional badminton.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BWF). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2025 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).