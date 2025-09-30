Saeed Ajmal has made a shocking allegation, stating that cheques of PKR (Pakistan Rupees) 25 lakh bounced right after they were given to the Pakistan National Cricket Team after they won the 2009 T20 World Cup in England. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka to win the second edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009 in London. Saeed Ajmal claimed that they were given cheques of Rs 25 lakh by the then Pakistan Prime Minister, Yusuf Raza Gilani. But much to their dismay, they bounced. Saeed Ajmal had originally made this allegation in a 2023 podcast and four months ago spoke about it in another interview. Why Team India Did Not Receive Asia Cup 2025 Winners Trophy During IND vs PAK Post-Match Presentation Ceremony? Check Reason.

After the victory, the then Pakistan Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, invited them and gave them cheques of PKR 25 lakh, but they bounced. "Uss waqt ke Wazir-e Azam they, unhone mainu invitation diya aur humey PKR 25 lakh ka cheque diya. Toh woh humey cheque mila aur cheque humara bounce hogaya. Humne kaha government ka cheque bounce hogaya?" (The then Prime Minister invited and gave us cheques of PKR 25 lakh and they bounced. I wondered how the government's cheque got bounced), said Saeed Ajmal while speaking on the 'Excuse Me with Ahmad Ali Butt' show on YouTube. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Emphasises Reasons Behind Team India Refusing To Receive Asia Cup 2025 Trophy From Pakistan Minister and ACC President Mohsin Naqvi (Watch Video).

Saeed Ajmal's Old Interview Goes Viral Again

Pakistan player Saeed Ajmal Pakistan Prime Minister gave a cheque of 25 lakh rupees because we won the Asia Cup. But when I went to the bank, they said the government account doesn’t have money. Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Chori at least pay money to your players Ajmal Shahid Afridi pic.twitter.com/jrHK7Cn1Wu — Yanika_Lit (@LogicLitLatte) September 29, 2025

Here's Full Interview of Saeed Ajmal Talking About Cheque Bounce Saga After Pakistan's 2009 T20 WC Win

Saeed Ajmal also went on to add that Yusuf Raza Gilani told them that the cheque would be given to them by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chairman. Chairman saab ne saaf inkar kardiya, ki cheque aapko wanha se mila, main kyu du?" (Chairman denied, asking why should I give the cheque when it has been promised by them?). The former Pakistan cricketer went on to add that they had a tour of Sri Lanka following the 2009 T20 World Cup and that the only prize money they received was from the ICC and nothing else.

