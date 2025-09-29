Why did Team India not receive the Asia Cup 2025 winners' trophy after beating Pakistan to win the title? This question might be hovering around in the minds of cricket fans after the India National Cricket Team players weren't present at the IND vs PAK post-match presentation ceremony to collect the Asia Cup 2025 trophy. The Asia Cup witnessed its first-ever India vs Pakistan final and it surely was a thrilling showdown with India eventually going on to win the title for a record-extending ninth time. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India National Cricket Team also extended their unbeaten run and finished the tournament without losing even a single game, winning all seven encounters. Team India Do Not Collect Asia Cup 2025 Trophy in Delayed IND vs PAK Post-Match Presentation Ceremony After Refusing to Accept it From Mohsin Naqvi.

After the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final was done and dusted, the post-match presentation was unusually delayed. Generally, a post-match presentation ceremony takes place soon after the match ends, but in this case, the wait time was more than 45 minutes. The delayed IND vs PAK post-match presentation ceremony took place, though and it was conducted by cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull. But neither the India National Cricket Team nor its captain was present at the IND vs PAK post-match presentation ceremony. India Win Asia Cup 2025, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Help Suryakumar Yadav's Men Beat Pakistan in Thrilling Final After Kuldeep Yadav's Dominance With The Ball.

Why Did Team India Not Receive Asia Cup 2025 Trophy in IND vs PAK Post-Match Presentation Ceremony?

The reason for the India National Cricket Team not receiving the Asia Cup 2025 trophy was because of the fact that the players did not want to collect the silverware from Mohsin Naqvi. A day ago, it was announced that ACC (Asian Cricket Council) and Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi will present the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to the winning team. And the Men in Blue reportedly refused to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy and winning medals from Mohsin Naqvi, who also chairs the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), amid strained India-Pakistan relations. 'Operation Sindoor On Games Field' PM Narendra Modi Reacts After India Defeat Pakistan to Win Asia Cup 2025 Title (See Post).

Simon Doull informed during the IND vs PAK post-match presentation ceremony that Team India would not collect the Asia Cup 2025 trophy and the medals tonight. "I have been informed by the Asian Cricket Council that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation," he said.

However, Team India did have representatives in Kuldeep Yadav, who was awarded for being the highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2025 with 17 scalps. Abhishek Sharma, who was named Player of the Tournament for scoring 314 runs, the most in this edition of the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2025 02:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).