Live cricket action returns in South Africa first time since the coronavirus pandemic. And to welcome cricket, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has introduced a new format called 3TC or 3TCricket, which is basically a three-team cricket match. Yes, three teams will feature in one single match. The match will be a 36-over affair with each team facing 12 overs. The 12 overs will be split into two of six overs each. The teams will turn by turn face-off each other. It is going to be an interesting event with eight players per side. Meanwhile, fans searching for 3TC match live streaming online in India and 3TC Solidarity Cup live telecast in India can scroll down for all the relevant information. 3TC Solidarity Cup Schedule: Check Out Teams, Squads, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast and Rules of Cricket South Africa’s New Format

One interesting rule in 3TC is that after the fall of seven wickets, which is the last wicket, the number eight batsman (last) will continue to bat. As per the rules, a bowler will be allowed to bowl a maximum of three overs. The three teams competing are Takealot Eagles captained by AB de Villiers, Mr D Food Kites captained by Quinton de Kock, and OUTsurance Kingfishers captained by Reeza Hendricks.

3TC Solidarity Cup Live TV Telecast in India

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of 3TC Solidarity Cup. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi. The 3TC Solidarity Cup will also be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Besides it, the cricket match will be live on Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Tamil, and Star Sports Kannada.

3TC Solidarity Cup Live Streaming Online in India

With Star Sports having the broadcast rights of the 3TC match, its OTT platform will provide the live streaming online. The live streaming online of 3TC Solidarity Cup will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming will be available on the mobile app and the official website as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 10:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).