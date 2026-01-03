Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The Ashes 2025-26 series reaches its final destination this week as Australia hosts England in the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Starting on January 4, 2026, the traditional "New Year’s Test" will also serve as the "Pink Test" to support the McGrath Foundation. While Australia has already retained the urn with a 3-1 lead, England enters the match with renewed momentum following a clinical four-wicket victory in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. England Announces 12-Member Squad For AUS vs ENG 5th Ashes 2025-26 Test Match; Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts Included.

AUS vs ENG Ashes 5th Test 2025-26 Match Details

Match Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 5th Test Date January 4 Time 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Sydney Cricket Ground Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network, Jio Hotstar

How to Watch AUS vs ENG Ashes 5th Test 2025-26 Test Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Fans in India have options to follow the Ashes action live:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team five-match Ashes Test series 2025-26. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the Australia vs England 5th Test live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Ashes 2025-26 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Australia vs England Ashes 5th Test 2025-26 match on the Star Sports Network channels. Ashes 2025-26: Australia Announce Squad for Sydney Test, Usman Khawaja Retained Amid Retirement Speculation

AUS vs ENG Ashes 5th Test 2025-26 Team News and Key Players

Australia dominated the early half of the series with consecutive wins in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide. However, the hosts are currently navigating injury concerns, with captain Pat Cummins and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon expected to remain sidelined for the final fixture.

England’s victory at the MCG marked their first Test win on Australian soil in 14 years, providing a significant boost for Ben Stokes' side. They will look to end the tour on a high note by narrowing the series score to 3-2, while Australia aims to finish with a 4-1 victory.

