The International Cricket Council announced the schedule for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 last week. The sporting event will be played from October 17 to November 14, 2021, and will be held in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as teams look to become the next champion of the world. So ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2021, we take a look at the Afghanistan cricket team’s full schedule and upcoming matches. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online.

Afghanistan are one of the dark horses in the competition and are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 and begin their campaign against one of the qualified team’s from Round 1 on October 25, 2021, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Afghanistan enter into the T20 World Cup in great form and on the back of the series wins in the shorter format against Zimbabwe, Ireland and defending champions West Indies. Rashid Khan After Being Appointed as New Afghanistan T20I Captain, Says 'My Duty to Serve Country and My Team'.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan are scheduled to play Pakistan in a three-match ODI series starting from September 03, 2021. The exact schedule of the series is yet to be announced.

Afghanistan Cricket Team Upcoming Matches

Series Matches Start Date Afghanistan vs Pakistan Three One-Day Internationals September 03, 2021

Afghanistan Schedule At T20 World Cup 2021

Match No Date Match Time (IST) Venue Stage 17 October 25 Afghanistan vs Qualifier (B1) 07:30 PM Sharjah Super 12 24 October 29 Afghanistan vs Pakistan 07:30 PM Dubai Super 12 27 October 31 Afghanistan vs Qualifier (A2) 03:30 PM Abu Dhabi Super 12 33 November 3 India vs Afghanistan 07:30 PM Abu Dhabi Super 12 40 November 7 New Zealand vs Afghanistan 03:30 PM Abu Dhabi Super 12

If Afghanistan manages to get past the Super 12 stage and advance to the next round, the semi-finals will be played on November 10 and 11 with the final taking place on November 14 in Dubai. There are reserve days for all the knockout round matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2021 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).