The schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 was announced on August 17, 2021 (Tuesday). The latest installment of the competition will be held between October 17 and November 14, 2021, in Oman and UAE. The opening Round 1 match will be held on October 17 between Oman and Papua New Guinea while the second stage of the tournament – the Super12s – will start on 23 October with the final taking place in Dubai. ICC T20 WC. Download ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule PDF For Free.
The groups have already been announced and the prestigious event will kick off with eight teams – separated into two groups – competing for a spot in the Super 12s. Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia and Sri Lanka are placed in Group A while Group B consists of Oman, PNG, Scotland and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each group will move to the second round of the event. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: India to Play Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.
In Group 1 of Super 12, defending champions West Indies England, Australia and South Africa will be joined by the winner of Group A and runner-up of Group B from Round 1. Group 2 will comprise India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan along with the winner of Group B and runner-up of Group A from Round 1.
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule
|Match No
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Stage
|1
|October 17
|Oman vs PNG
|15:30
|Al Almerat
|Round 1
|2
|October 17
|Bangladesh vs Scotland
|19:30
|Al Almerat
|Round 1
|3
|October 18
|Ireland vs Netherlands
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Round 1
|4
|October 18
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Round 1
|5
|October 19
|Scotland vs PNG
|15:30
|Al Almerat
|Round 1
|6
|October 19
|Oman vs Bangladesh
|19:30
|Al Almerat
|Round 1
|7
|October 20
|Namibia vs Netherlands
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Round 1
|8
|October 20
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Round 1
|9
|October 21
|Bangladesh vs PNG
|15:30
|Al Almerat
|Round 1
|10
|October 21
|Oman vs Scotland
|19:30
|Al Almerat
|Round 1
|11
|October 22
|Namibia vs Ireland
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Round 1
|12
|October 22
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Round 1
|13
|October 23
|Australia vs South Africa
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|14
|October 23
|England vs West Indies
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|15
|October 24
|A1 vs B2
|15:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|16
|October 24
|India vs Pakistan
|19:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|17
|October 25
|Afghanistan vs B1
|19:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|18
|October 26
|South Africa vs West Indies
|15:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|19
|October 26
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|19:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|20
|October 27
|England vs B2
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|21
|October 27
|B1 vs A2
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|22
|October 28
|Australia vs A1
|19:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|23
|October 29
|West Indies vs B2
|15:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|24
|October 29
|Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|19:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|25
|October 30
|South Africa vs A1
|15:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|26
|October 30
|England vs Australia
|19:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|27
|October 31
|Afghanistan vs A2
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|28
|October 31
|India vs New Zealand
|19:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|29
|November 1
|England vs A1
|19:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|30
|November 2
|South Africa vs B2
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|31
|November 2
|Pakistan vs A2
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|32
|November 3
|New Zealand vs B1
|15:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|33
|November 3
|India vs Afghanistan
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|34
|November 4
|Australia vs B2
|15:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|35
|November 4
|West Indies vs A1
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|36
|November 5
|New Zealand vs A2
|15:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|37
|November 5
|India vs B1
|19:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|38
|November 6
|Australia vs West Indies
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|39
|November 6
|England vs South Africa
|19:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|40
|November 7
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|41
|November 7
|Pakistan vs B1
|19:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|42
|November 8
|India vs A2
|19:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|43
|November 10
|Semi-Final 1
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Playoff
|44
|November 11
|Semi-Final 2
|19:30
|Dubai
|Playoff
|45
|November 14
|Final
|19:30
|Dubai
|Final
The final will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 14 (Sunday), however, November 15 has been kept as a reserve day for the championship showpiece clash. Along with it, the two semi-finals will also have reserve days in case the planned matches don’t go ahead as scheduled.
