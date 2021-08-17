The schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 was announced on August 17, 2021 (Tuesday). The latest installment of the competition will be held between October 17 and November 14, 2021, in Oman and UAE. The opening Round 1 match will be held on October 17 between Oman and Papua New Guinea while the second stage of the tournament – the Super12s – will start on 23 October with the final taking place in Dubai. ICC T20 WC. Download ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule PDF For Free.

The groups have already been announced and the prestigious event will kick off with eight teams – separated into two groups – competing for a spot in the Super 12s. Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia and Sri Lanka are placed in Group A while Group B consists of Oman, PNG, Scotland and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each group will move to the second round of the event. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: India to Play Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

In Group 1 of Super 12, defending champions West Indies England, Australia and South Africa will be joined by the winner of Group A and runner-up of Group B from Round 1. Group 2 will comprise India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan along with the winner of Group B and runner-up of Group A from Round 1.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule

Match No Date Match Time (IST) Venue Stage 1 October 17 Oman vs PNG 15:30 Al Almerat Round 1 2 October 17 Bangladesh vs Scotland 19:30 Al Almerat Round 1 3 October 18 Ireland vs Netherlands 15:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 4 October 18 Sri Lanka vs Namibia 19:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 5 October 19 Scotland vs PNG 15:30 Al Almerat Round 1 6 October 19 Oman vs Bangladesh 19:30 Al Almerat Round 1 7 October 20 Namibia vs Netherlands 15:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 8 October 20 Sri Lanka vs Ireland 19:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 9 October 21 Bangladesh vs PNG 15:30 Al Almerat Round 1 10 October 21 Oman vs Scotland 19:30 Al Almerat Round 1 11 October 22 Namibia vs Ireland 15:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 12 October 22 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 19:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 13 October 23 Australia vs South Africa 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 14 October 23 England vs West Indies 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 15 October 24 A1 vs B2 15:30 Sharjah Super 12 16 October 24 India vs Pakistan 19:30 Dubai Super 12 17 October 25 Afghanistan vs B1 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 18 October 26 South Africa vs West Indies 15:30 Dubai Super 12 19 October 26 Pakistan vs New Zealand 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 20 October 27 England vs B2 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 21 October 27 B1 vs A2 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 22 October 28 Australia vs A1 19:30 Dubai Super 12 23 October 29 West Indies vs B2 15:30 Sharjah Super 12 24 October 29 Afghanistan vs Pakistan 19:30 Dubai Super 12 25 October 30 South Africa vs A1 15:30 Sharjah Super 12 26 October 30 England vs Australia 19:30 Dubai Super 12 27 October 31 Afghanistan vs A2 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 28 October 31 India vs New Zealand 19:30 Dubai Super 12 29 November 1 England vs A1 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 30 November 2 South Africa vs B2 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 31 November 2 Pakistan vs A2 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 32 November 3 New Zealand vs B1 15:30 Dubai Super 12 33 November 3 India vs Afghanistan 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 34 November 4 Australia vs B2 15:30 Dubai Super 12 35 November 4 West Indies vs A1 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 36 November 5 New Zealand vs A2 15:30 Sharjah Super 12 37 November 5 India vs B1 19:30 Dubai Super 12 38 November 6 Australia vs West Indies 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 39 November 6 England vs South Africa 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 40 November 7 New Zealand vs Afghanistan 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 41 November 7 Pakistan vs B1 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 42 November 8 India vs A2 19:30 Dubai Super 12 43 November 10 Semi-Final 1 19:30 Abu Dhabi Playoff 44 November 11 Semi-Final 2 19:30 Dubai Playoff 45 November 14 Final 19:30 Dubai Final

The final will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 14 (Sunday), however, November 15 has been kept as a reserve day for the championship showpiece clash. Along with it, the two semi-finals will also have reserve days in case the planned matches don’t go ahead as scheduled.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2021 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).