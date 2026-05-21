High temperatures and clear skies are set to greet Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they face off in a GT vs CSK match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. With one playing for the top-two position and the other fighting for a guaranteed playoff berth in the final week of the league stage, weather conditions will play a significant role in their tactical planning. Fortunately for players and fans alike, the weather forecast confirms there is a zero per cent chance of rain interrupting the high-stakes evening encounter. You can follow Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match

According to the weather forecast for Ahmedabad, Gujarat, teams will face intense summer conditions. Thursday's daytime temperature is projected to hit a maximum of 41°C under completely sunny skies, dropping to a low of 30°C as clear conditions persist into the night.

For the evening match hours, the temperature will hover around 33°C, but high humidity levels, currently sitting at 60 per cent, mean the'feels like' temperature will be significantly higher at 39°C. Will MS Dhoni Play in GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?.

A light breeze coming from the west at 8 mph will provide minimal cooling on the field, forcing players to manage dehydration and physical exhaustion during the intense four-hour T20 fixture.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

Having already secured playoff qualification, Shubman Gill's second-placed Titans are pushing for a crucial top-two finish to guarantee a spot in Qualifier 1. Conversely, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK are fighting for survival.

Sitting on the brink of elimination after consecutive losses, the five-time champions must secure a commanding victory and rely on external results to sneak into the playoffs. GT holds the edge after thrashing Chennai by eight wickets earlier this season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).